First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for severe thunderstorm threat

Our confidence is increasing in the threat of severe thunderstorms forming along a warm front draped across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday morning, these storms will arrive as early as 5 AM and will track north through the morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible with tomorrow’s setup including damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall and flooding. The second round of severe weather will arrive in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west. Strong storms will form along this cold front and move from west to east through the evening, again all modes of severe weather will be possible. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.