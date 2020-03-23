First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for severe thunderstorm threat

Tuesday, March 24th is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe thunderstorms in both the morning and afternoon.
Our confidence is increasing in the threat of severe thunderstorms forming along a warm front draped across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday morning, these storms will arrive as early as 5 AM and will track north through the morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible with tomorrow’s setup including damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall and flooding. The second round of severe weather will arrive in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west. Strong storms will form along this cold front and move from west to east through the evening, again all modes of severe weather will be possible. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.
Some public storm shelters may not open tomorrow due to COVID-19 precautions, please check with your local and county agencies and develop a severe weather plan for Tuesday.
The severe threat will end around midnight and rain showers will end by early Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies and highs near 80 degrees. The rest of the week looks to be mainly dry and warm with temps hovering around 80° each afternoon.
It looks like temps will cool down a bit into the 60s and 70s by next weekend with more chances for scattered rain and storms.
