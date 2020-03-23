Community creates handmade face masks to donate to nurses and workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Felicia Jones read on Facebook where nurses at Huntsville Hospital need protective masks.
That set the wheels in motion to do something good for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones created a Facebook group: Making Safety Masks For The Front Line North East Alabama COVID-19.
The group consists of volunteers who dedicate their time to turning donated fabrics, like cotton shirts and elastic bands into protective face masks.
“That’s when I realized I needed help because I do not know how to sew, but I am good at getting people together and rallying people to get a project complete. So, after the first 24 hours we had about 20 to 30 people," said Jones.
The group has since grown to more than 60 volunteers.
A labor of love that has no bounds.
“I’ve had people that work at the grocery stores, fast food, delivery, truck drivers. I’ve had truck drivers that are going to California and New York and they’re scared to get out of their truck," said Jones.
Jones said the one-person project that’s grown into a group effort, started by one common thread
has now turned into an opportunity to help people who’s lives can’t stop for a national disaster.
“So for them to keep showing up at work, and for the cashiers to keep showing up at work to make sure we have what we need to take care of our families there is no words, there is no amount of thanks that we can verbally give them to show them that we appreciate them," said Jones.
So far, more than 60 masks have been made and distributed to nurses. If you would like to help or donate you may click here.
