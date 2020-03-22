Scattered rain today, storms later this week

Tuesday continues the wet period with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The storms on Tuesday could be strong and even severe, producing damaging wind. Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either. The system bring the storm threat will move farther east by Wednesday and a few leftover showers will be possible behind the system for Wednesday morning, but conditions will trend drier through the day. Even a few peaks of sunshine are possible Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will be rain-free, but showers and storms will be possible again Friday.