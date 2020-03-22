Scattered rain today, storms later this week

Good Sunday morning, Tennessee Valley! The day starts dry, but a batch of showers is moving northeastward and a few showers will be possible late this morning, especially for areas farther south. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon, but it won't be a washout. Highs will be in the mid 60s with an overcast sky.
A system will bring numerous showers tomorrow. Rain will be possible before sunrise and through most of the morning. Rain tomorrow will be heavy at times, but showers will taper off into the afternoon.
Tuesday continues the wet period with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The storms on Tuesday could be strong and even severe, producing damaging wind. Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either. The system bring the storm threat will move farther east by Wednesday and a few leftover showers will be possible behind the system for Wednesday morning, but conditions will trend drier through the day. Even a few peaks of sunshine are possible Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will be rain-free, but showers and storms will be possible again Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.