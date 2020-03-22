Madison County Sheriff’s Office names 2019 Deputy of the Year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has named Deputy Jesse Geer as their 2019 Deputy of the Year.
Geer, who moved to Florence from Mississippi, has been with the department since 2017, but actually got his start in law enforcement working with the UAH Police Department in 2015.
Lieutant Stan Bice says Geer was given the honor because he always strives for excellence and is a great leader.
On receiving the honor, Deputy Geer says, “It’s an honor to be recognized for my work over the last year. It’s a very distinguished award, I am humbled to receive such an award and thank the men and women I serve with each day.”
Congratulations to Deputy Geer!
