Heavy rain and even small hail possible with tonight’s storms

Heavier and more widespread rain will move in late tonight with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight, a few storms could produce some small hail through early Monday morning with lows falling into the lower 50s. Showers and storms will taper off after lunchtime with cloudy skies and highs near 70 degrees.
The FIRST ALERT IS OUT FOR Tuesday as we are closely monitoring the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like some stronger storms have the potential to produce 50+ mph winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes… please keep checking back for updates regarding Tuesday’s threat of severe weather.
Rain showers and storms should end early Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies and highs near 80 degrees. The rest of the week looks to be mainly dry and warm with temps hovering around 80° each afternoon. It looks like temps will cool down a bit into the 60s and 70s by next weekend with more chances for scattered rain and storms.
