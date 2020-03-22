Ford Chapel Rd. back open after sky bridge construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ford Chapel Rd. next to Sparkman High School has been shut down since Jan. 18, it is now back open.
Tim Hall, Madison County Schools spokesperson, said contractors working on the $17 million project at Sparkman High School announced Sunday morning they were able to re-open Ford Chapel Rd.
The road was shut down for a little more than two months while workers built a sky bridge from Sparkman High School to Sparkman 9th Grade Academy.
The bridge means students will not have to cross Ford Chapel Rd. to get from one school to the other.
“We are so thankful for their hard work and we offer a special note of thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office," Hall said. “They went out of their way to keep our children safe during this process.”
This does not mean the entire project at Sparkman High School is finished, Hall said there are still several more months to go.
