Decatur skating rink remains open, community raise concerns

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Skate Castle in Decatur is keeping their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic and community members are upset.
Skate Castle posted on Facebook they're charging $5 dollars for admission.
But you can skate for free if you bring in one of several items including canned goods, hunting and fishing supplies and ammunition.
The list of items on the post generated hundreds of comments and safety concerns on the companies Facebook page.
The comment about Skate Castle receiving ammunition has now been removed from the post.
WAFF 48 spoke to owner Lisa Lee and she said it was not their intention to offend anyone and the ammunition was in reference to supplies for hunting and fishing activities.
Lee said after several kids stopped by Skate Castle Friday night after they were closed, she decided to reopen their doors.
Isrrael Dergado was one of those kids.
"She let us in, we were bored and we’re going to go bowling and they were closed, so we came over here and she let us in and starting skating and having fun,” said Dergado.
With many businesses closing due to the coronavirus, Skate Castle posted on Facebook that they would stay open on Saturdayf from 1-8 p.m.
All of the canned foods will be donated to local food banks to help those in need.
"There are people out there that don’t have food or jobs and money and they are probably starving right now, so it’s a good thing that we have food banks,” said Dergado.
Lee said she also would like to provide a space for kids during this time.
"Even though it will be a losing money thing, it’s just hard to disappoint them,” said Lee.
Lee said her main goal is to also help parents.
"There is still so many parents out there still working you know and so many childcare centers have had to shut down so maybe it will help some small bit,” said Lee.
Skate Castle will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Customers are also asked to comply with Governor Ivey’s mandate, no more than 25 people allowed inside to skate, and they must stay 6 ft away from each other.
