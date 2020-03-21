United Way of Madison County creates COVID-19 assistance fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are fewer employees working in the office at United Way Huntsville to keep them healthy and safe.
It is still busier than normal as staff has been working from home taking calls for the 2-1-1 service line to help people who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Claudia Bucher, director of resource development at United Way Huntsville, said their 2-1-1 crisis social service hotline calls have increased by 60 percent
“So that means the needs are great, people are not necessarily working, they don’t have paycheck and they can’t buy formula for their infants,” said Bucher.
As a solution, United Way has set up a fund online on their Facebook page to collect donations from the community and their partner organizations.
“We have conference calls with our agencies every other day, we just had one this morning so we are all up to date on what our agencies are doing and how we can help one another,” said Bucher.
Most importantly, Bucher said the goal is to raise as much money as possible to help meet the needs of people who are facing challenges right now.
“We don’t know where this is going, but we want to make sure that we are in front of it not behind it. So when someone calls, we can say absolutely we can help you. So, we’ve said a thousand times it takes a village, yes it does, and we just need to all come together and say hey I want to help and be a part of the solution,” said Bucher.
The United Way serves 80,000 people in Madison County. To find out how you can donate click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.