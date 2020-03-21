Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee reports 1st virus death, elderly man in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has recorded its first death from complications linked to the new coronavirus. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the death late Friday of a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions, calling it a tragic loss of life. Tennessee had more than 260 confirmed infections as of Friday. Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee took action Friday to allow local officials to meet electronically rather than in person to blunt the spread of the virus. Lee has already issued several executive orders targeting relief to small business and relaxing regulations to speed up the state's emergency response to the global pandemic.
US tourists stranded abroad don't know when they'll return
There's no count of the number of U.S. tourists and people from other nations trapped outside their home countries, but the flight of a Tennessee couple illustrates the problem. Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici trained for months to hike to Peru's Machu Pinchu Inca ruins and arrived in the country's capital of Lima this month. But days after they landed, Peru's president ordered the country's borders closed. Scruggs and Rustici haven't been able to get a flight out. They say they have had little help from the U.S. Embassy in Lima and the State Department didn't respond to requests for comment.
Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have shut down their 2020 session early in reaction to widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus after passing a dramatically reduced spending plan for the upcoming year. Lawmakers have been scrambling to approve a newly designed 2020-21 fiscal year budget since the beginning of the week, maintaining that the only “mission critical” proposals would be passed before recessing and heading back to work as soon as June 1. The overhauled $39.8 billion spending plan approved Thursday is nearly a $1 billion less than what Republican Gov. Bill Lee originally proposed earlier this year.
The Grand Ole Opry to play on in an empty theater
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grand Ole Opry, the longest running radio show in history, is playing on through the coronavirus outbreak. The country music institution, which has been airing Saturday nights for 94 years, is set to broadcast live on television this week from a mostly empty venue. Country singer Marty Stuart will perform Saturday with just a guitar and a mandolin. He says people need music to give them hope and take their minds off their burdens. Dan Rogers, the show's executive producer, said the Opry's crew and artists would be maintaining safe distances and cleaning recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus. The vast majority of people recover from the virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Virus: Graceland shuts, music festival postponed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley's Graceland is temporarily closing in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The Memphis, Tennessee-based tourist attraction said Friday that tours of Presley's former home-turned-museum have been called off. Graceland said on its website that it will be temporarily closed from Saturday through April 3. The tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late singer and actor. Presley died in Memphis in 1977. Graceland's closing represents yet another blow to Memphis' tourism industry. Officials said Thursday that the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest scheduled in May have been postponed.
Nashville's smaller airport reopening after tornado damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's smaller airport is reopening after it endured $93 million in infrastructure damage during a deadly night of tornadoes in Tennessee. John C. Tune Airport is slated to reopen Friday morning after rebounding from a March 3 tornado that tore through Nashville. Seventeen hangars were destroyed or damaged. The dollar amount of damage does not account for damage to aircraft or vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed. The airport serves corporate and private aircraft. Nashville International Airport was not impacted by the tornadoes and remains open. The tornadoes killed 25 people in Tennessee, including two in Nashville.