Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grand Ole Opry, the longest running radio show in history, is playing on through the coronavirus outbreak. The country music institution, which has been airing Saturday nights for 94 years, is set to broadcast live on television this week from a mostly empty venue. Country singer Marty Stuart will perform Saturday with just a guitar and a mandolin. He says people need music to give them hope and take their minds off their burdens. Dan Rogers, the show's executive producer, said the Opry's crew and artists would be maintaining safe distances and cleaning recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus. The vast majority of people recover from the virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.