GrubSouth in need of more drivers to help delivery food

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jonathan Laird has worked as an independent contract driver for GrubSouth in Huntsville for the past year.
He said since the outbreak of the coronavirus he has been busy delivering food nonstop.
“Due to the closures of the inside facilities I probably do between three or four deliveries per hour, so it stays pretty constant and busy,” said Laird.
Right now, GrubSouth has a no-contact delivery policy and is suspending all cash orders.
Delivery drivers use a GPS that it pings the driver on their phones when they are close to a location for delivery.
Larid said all drivers also have to follow safety measures.
“They advise us as independent contract drivers to observe the same protocol with our bags and make sure from one place to another this whole operation stays as clean and sanitary as possible,” said Laird.
Madeline Sandlin, director of business development for GrubSouth said recently they have hired 30 news drivers and added close to a dozen new restaurants to their system.
In total, they have 410 drivers and 710 restaurants and need more drivers.
Sandlin said in addition to applying for jobs she would like to see the community support local businesses.
“We are a local business model versus a national delivery service, and we ensure that our dollar stay her and support our economy,” said Sandlin.
Drivers work off delivery fees and they keep 100 percent of their tips. If you would like to apply for a job you may click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.