Dry and cooler today, warmer and wet next week

Good Saturday morning! The cold front that delivered showers and storms yesterday will bring cooler and drier conditions today. Isolated showers are possible before sunrise, but a northerly flow will push out rain and will help to thin out a some clouds.
The air mass moving in behind the cold front will make for a colder day than the past few days. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will be below average today, peaking into the upper 50s to low 60s, very different from days before where temperatures were above average.
The break from the rain will be short lived as Sunday brings the return of showers with another disturbance. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Next week will continue with similar scenario from this week...rain, dry off, rinse, and repeat. Along with rain chances next week, the sky will be overcast with a few periods of breaks in the cloud cover. Highs will be above average most of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.