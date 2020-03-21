4 COVID-19 testing stations in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are four COVID-19 test collection sites in the Shoals, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
These sites will continue taking samples as long as supplies last.
The sites are located at:
- Thrive Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Rd., Florence
- Med Plus 2908 Mall Rd., Florence
- Express Med, 970 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
- Colbert County office complex (the old Northwest Shoal Community College campus) on U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia
The Tuscumbia sampling site is serving patients in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale and Lawrence counties.
Tests taken at the three locations in Florence are normally billed to the patient’s insurance carrier. The sampling and subsequent COVID-19 test in Tuscumbia is free.
