Cool 40s tonight; More scattered rain Sunday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening and overnight with cool low temperatures in the low to middle 40s, fog should not be an issue overnight.
Sunday will start off cloudy but dry with temperatures making it into the low to middle 60s, expect scattered showers to begin developing into the afternoon and early evening with just light rainfall totals expected through midnight. Heavier and more widespread rain will move in on Monday morning before showers will end by lunchtime, highs will be in the lower 70s.
We are closely monitoring the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like some stronger storms have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail, please keep checking back for updates regarding Tuesday’s threat of severe weather. Rain showers and storms should end early Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies and highs near 80 degrees.
The rest of the week looks to be mainly dry and warm with temps hovering around 80° each afternoon.
