Sign company donating ‘food to go’ signs to south Huntsville restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s order to cease all in-restaurant dining to curb the coronavirus is costing Huntsville restaurants.
A Rocket City sign maker is hoping to give you a nudge to order take out.
Metro Signs and Wraps President Alan Wilson said he’s teaming up with the South Huntsville Business Association to create “food to go” signs for local eateries.
So far, he’s created roughly 50. He’s donating all of them.
“You do it because you know it’s the right thing to do, and people need help right now,” he said.
Each sign is complete with the name of restaurant, its phone number and preferred method of food delivery. Once completed, he said the South Huntsville Business Association will pick them up and distribute.
“I don’t believe that they really need to spending money on signs and stuff, they need to be contributing that to their employees and their business,” Wilson said.
One of the recipients is Angel’s Island Coffee off South Memorial Parkway. Manager Bethany May said the coronavirus has taken its toll.
“We’ve had a lot of customers come to the door, read our sign, saying that they can’t eat or drink inside and they’ve turned around and driven away or walked off," she said.
“It’s a little sad.”
She said sales are already down 50 percent.
If you’re interested in helping local businesses, you can swing by and order take out or reach out to the South Huntsville Business Association.
