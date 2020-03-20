Showers and storms today, strong to severe storms expected

Rain will pick up through the day as a cold front pushes southeastward. Isolated to scattered showers are possible through the morning hours. Numerous to widespread rain will impact the area during the afternoon. Within the rain, strong to severe thunderstorms could be embedded. Threats mainly include damaging winds. Hail could also be possible. Near an inch of rain is expected with today's wet weather for most spots.
Daytime highs today will be near 70 degrees. As the cold front moves through, cooler and drier air will follow behind it. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s tonight. The weekend will be colder than average due to the colder air that will settle in. Highs will peak near 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be a mostly dry day, but Sunday could have a few scattered showers.
The week ahead includes a warm up through the week and small rain chances. Highs will start in the 60s at the beginning of the week, then get into the upper 70s towards the end.
