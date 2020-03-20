Regions Bank offers special assistance to customers during coronavirus pandemic

“Every day, we are working closely with our customers and the communities we serve. We are listening to their needs and identifying meaningful ways we can be of assistance,” said Scott Peters, head of Consumer Banking for Regions Bank. “Our hope is that the assistance we are announcing today can make this difficult time easier for the people and businesses we serve. And our commitment is that we will consistently identify more ways we can serve our customers and communities through the duration of the current crisis – and beyond.”