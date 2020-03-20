Regions Bank offers special assistance to customers during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Alabama-based Regions Bank announced new financial assistance to customers impacted by COVID-19.
In addition, the Regions Foundation is committing $2.5 million toward organizations that support small-business sustainability and recovery.
“Every day, we are working closely with our customers and the communities we serve. We are listening to their needs and identifying meaningful ways we can be of assistance,” said Scott Peters, head of Consumer Banking for Regions Bank. “Our hope is that the assistance we are announcing today can make this difficult time easier for the people and businesses we serve. And our commitment is that we will consistently identify more ways we can serve our customers and communities through the duration of the current crisis – and beyond.”
The following assistance is available:
- Penalty-free CD withdrawals
- Waiver of standard fees for excessive withdrawals from all Savings and Money Market accounts
- Loan payment deferrals and extensions with no late fees
- Payment extensions with no late fees for credit cards
- Consumer mortgage payment forbearance and payment deferment for 90 days
- Suspending initiation of new repossessions of automobiles and other vehicles for 30 days
- Suspending new residential property foreclosures on consumer real estate loans for 30 days
- Deposit account fee waivers available based on customers’ needs
For more information, visit Regions Bank’s website.
