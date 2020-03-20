Redstone Arsenal announces 3rd positive COVID-19 case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal has announced that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Department of the Army civilian who works on the Arsenal has tested positive and is in self-quarantine. The employee, who works for Army Contracting Command-Redstone, is a resident of Madison County, was tested at a local community medical facility, and is being included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health consolidated statewide reporting.
The employee’s last day at work was March 17.
On Friday, all personnel who work on the first floor of Building 5303 of the Sparkman Complex were directed to go home and self-quarantine. ACC-Redstone employees, except those who are deemed mission essential, are teleworking.
A spokeswoman said there will be a deep cleaning of the first floor of the building all day Saturday, and normal business operations for mission essential employees will resume Monday.
“The health and welfare of the workforce and their Families remains as my number one priority,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Pardew, commander of US Army Contracting Command.
This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 being reported from within a tenant organization located on Redstone Arsenal.
“We will continue to work closely with our interagency partners to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce, our families and the Tennessee Valley community,” said Redstone Arsenal spokeswoman Julie A. Frederick.
All employees are encouraged to keep in contact with their direct supervisory chain and leadership for information updates specific to their organization. If the status of the installation changes, they will be notified through direct communication, the Redstone Rocket, Team Redstone social media and websites, the Redstone Explorer App and local media.
