Parents struggle to find child care as Gov. Ivey closes day cares, preschools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kay Ivey expanded state health orders to include the closure of preschools and child care centers across the state. This measure is in place until at least April 5.
For many working parents, day care is essential. Right now, many say they still have to work despite not knowing who will watch their child.
“They said, ‘We need help. We just found out on Sunday night that we still have to go to work, but what are we supposed to do with these kids?’ I was like, ‘just bring them here,'" said Samantha Anderson.
Anderson is a stay-at-home mom. She home schools her three children, and now she’s watching her two nieces as their mom works.
”My sister is a single mother and has no other way to make an income. This is it," admitted Anderson. “So, if no one was watching her daughter she would have no income right now. It would be really crippling.”
There are some child care options available. For example, the YMCA will provide child care service exclusively to essential workers including:
- State and local governments
- First responders (including EMS and fire services)
- Law enforcement
- Hospitals
- Nursing home/long-term care facilities (including assisted living and specialty care assisted living facilities)
- End stage renal disease treatment centers
- Pharmacies
- Grocery stores
While branches will likely remain closed for fitness activities through April 5, 2020, you can find more information on the child care services offered at www.ymcahuntsville.org.
