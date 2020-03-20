Non-emergency dentist visits postponed for 3 weeks

(WAFF) - If you were planning on getting those pearly whites cleaned sometime soon, you’re going to have to wait a few weeks...
The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended that all non-emergency dental procedures be postponed through April 10. That includes appointments like routine cleanings, orthodontic checkups and cosmetic procedures.
Patients seeking urgent care, however, can still be treated. Needs that fall in this category include treatment for severe pain or swelling, broken teeth or trauma to the face.
“The dental board has given us full permission to treat patients for general health and pain and well-being," says Dr. Brian Cook, a dentist with Twickenham Family Dentistry. “We’re not looking for anyone to suffer or anyone to go through an extended period of time with swelling or discomfort or something that’s an emergency.”
If you find yourself in need of emergency assistance, you’re asked to contact your dentist. Otherwise, plan to reschedule any non-emergency procedures for a later date.
“Be in communication,” says Dr. Cook. "We’ll all be playing catch-up after the break, and I’m sure we’d all love to have you back in the office when it’s safe.”
