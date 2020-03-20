No standardized tests for students impacted by virus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big announcement from the White House Friday. Schools impacted by closures due to the coronavirus can forego required standardized testing.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said this great news for Alabama students. This means when schools reopen staff and students won't have to prepare for standardized testing. It also means Alabama will not have a state report card this fall. The grade schools received last year for things like achievement, student growth, attendance, graduation rates will hold for two years.
The secretary of state will waive accountability data that determines schools' report cards. These changes will not affect students' grades.
“And even though this is very important and good news for schools, it pales in comparison to the really heavy work being done over at the Department of Public Health and in hospitals and emergency centers all across our state, but it does relieve a burden off of educators and education administrators.”
There is no update on when or how schools will open but the state is working on contingency plans if they are not allowed to open on April 6.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.