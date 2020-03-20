Local cabinet refinisher arrested again

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - We have an update on an investigation you only saw on WAFF 48 News.
In 2018 and 2019, we investigated a kitchen refinishing business owned by Brian Bellemare. Customers said they gave him money, they gave him time, and they got no results and no money back.
Bellemare was arrested again Wednesday. He’s in the Williamson County, Tennessee jail on a $200,000 bond.
He faces theft charges related to home improvement services, as well as charges of failure to appear and fugitive from justice.
Bellemare & Son is based in Athens and serves the entire southeastern United States.
Customers said they signed a contract. They said Bellemare said it would take 10 to 14 days to do their projects.
Weeks went by, then months.
In north Alabama, according to the Better Business Bureau, Bellemare and Son has has an F rating.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Bellemare several times. However, he refused an interview, saying he wants to pursue a lawsuit instead.
