Law enforcement on-scene of standoff in Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - There is an ongoing standoff at a Courtland home.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office it’s happening on Jefferson Street.
The Sheriff’s Office says there was a “disturbance call" around 5:30 a.m. that prompted a police response.
When law enforcement arrived, we are told the subject of that call began shooting.
That person has now barricaded himself inside a home.
All we know about that suspect is that he’s a 36-year-old man.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams are on-scene.
