Law enforcement on-scene of standoff in Courtland

Law enforcement on-scene of standoff in Courtland
Source: WAFF (Source: WAFF)
March 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:19 AM

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - There is an ongoing standoff at a Courtland home.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office it’s happening on Jefferson Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says there was a “disturbance call" around 5:30 a.m. that prompted a police response.

When law enforcement arrived, we are told the subject of that call began shooting.

That person has now barricaded himself inside a home.

All we know about that suspect is that he’s a 36-year-old man.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams are on-scene.

WAFF has a reporter headed to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.