Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have shut down their 2020 session early in reaction to widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus after passing a dramatically reduced spending plan for the upcoming year. Lawmakers have been scrambling to approve a newly designed 2020-21 fiscal year budget since the beginning of the week, maintaining that the only “mission critical” proposals would be passed before recessing and heading back to work as soon as June 1. The overhauled $39.8 billion spending plan approved Thursday is nearly a $1 billion less than what Republican Gov. Bill Lee originally proposed earlier this year.
Music festival, barbecue championship postponed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday that the two cornerstones of the city's monthlong tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates. The music festival and the barbecue cooking contest are held every year during the Memphis in May celebration in this Mississippi River city. They attract music fans and barbecue cooking teams from around the world. Memphis relies heavily on tourism revenue from Memphis in May.
Tennessee inmate asks stay of June execution, cites pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate convicted in a triple slaying decades ago is seeking a stay of his June 4 execution date, citing the new coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for inmate Oscar Smith asked the Tennessee Supreme Court in a filing Wednesday to stay the planned execution for six months. They said that would let the virus outbreak run its course, giving Smith's legal team time to conduct crucial work for him as they pursue clemency and court challenges. The state attorney general's office declined to comment. Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage.
Tennessee lawmakers appeal refugee lawsuit to Supreme Court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider their failed challenge of the federal refugee resettlement program, which claims the state shouldn't be forced to spend money on Medicaid and other services for refugees. The petition filed this week claims lower courts wrongly ruled the Legislature lacks legal standing in the case. The filing follows Republican Gov. Bill Lee's decision in January to continue resettling refugees after President Donald Trump's administration offered the option for states to stop. Trump's option remains blocked amid a court challenge. Republican state lawmakers, meanwhile, have filed bills to limit Lee's authority on refugees.
Authorities: Deputy wounds man who refused to drop gun
NEWBERN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee deputy has shot and wounded a man who was armed with a shotgun and refused orders to drop the weapon. A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Dyer County Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday evening to a report of a man threatening another person with a gun. The statement says 43-year-old Eric Blankenship was armed when deputies arrived and refused to comply with commands. The bureau says the situation escalated resulting in at least one deputy firing at Blankenship, who was wounded and taken to a hospital. Authorities are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.
Court issues ruling to block bail bond rule in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal court has temporarily blocked a Tennessee court rule preventing people who've been jailed from getting their bail money back unless all court costs and fees are paid. The rule applies even to cases that are closed. A statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Wednesday says the initial ruling applies to cases in which the Nashville Community Bail Fund posts bond. The ACLU, the Civil Rights Corps and the Choosing Justice Initiative filed suit in February against Davidson County over the rule. The plaintiffs assert that the county is violating constitutional rights by forcing people to agree their cash bond will be subject to garnishment for fines, court costs and restitution.