Kitchen Cops: As long as restaurants are serving, inspections continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across Alabama, restaurants have closed their dining rooms due to the threat of spreading coronavirus. However, as long as those establishments are open and serving people through drive-thru lines, curbside pickup or delivery - health inspections will continue.
Morgan County had the most issues this week. Taqueria El Palsa on Central Parkway scored an 86 with eggs and raw meats stored over ready-to-eat meals. There was also a can of pesticide stored in the food area.
Three spots in Morgan County scored an 87 - Libby’s Catfish on Hwy. 67, Minnie Lee’s on Gordon Terry and the Shell Food Mart on Austinville Road.
Libby’s had similar problems to Taqueria El Palsa. It was also written up for cross contamination concerns after inspectors found raw meat stored over cooked chicken. There was also pesticide improperly stored.
Minnie Lee’s was docked points because an employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food barehanded.
The Shell Food Mart on Austinville Road was written up for mildew in the ice machine and no hand drying devices by the hand washing sink.
In Limestone County, G’s Country Grocery Store has the lowest mark with an 80. There was no manager present during the inspection, the hand sinks didn’t have hot enough water, there was a damaged fryer basket and issues with employees and gloves.
The Ruby Tuesday on Athens Limestone Road scores an 85 due to food temperature issues and handsinks blocked by pans.
The Jack’s on Hwy. 231 also scores an 85 because of a dirty soda machine and cracked mixing bowl.
The China Dragon on Hwy. 31 scored an 86 due to damaged fryer baskets and not having a manager on duty when inspectors showed up.
Whitts Barbecue in Ardmore also scores an 86 due to dirty drink nozzles, a dirty can opener blade and missing soap and paper towels at the hand sink.
The Golden Corral on Cox Creek Parkway has the lowest score in Lauderdale County this week with an 82. It had broken and dirty utensils stored with clean ones. There were also issues with improper cooling methods and foods at the wrong temperature.
The Stew Shack on Highway 207 in Anderson lost points for unlabeled bottles of cleaner and food temperature issues in the cooler. The cooler was fixed. It scored an 87.
The lowest score in Colbert County was the Hardees on Highway 43 in Tuscumbia. It scored an 87 because of missing paper towels in the men’s room.
Madison County has not submitted it’s scores or inspection reports as of publishing time.
