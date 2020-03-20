Jackson County businesses providing free meals to students

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - Restaurants and businesses in Jackson County are going the extra mile for students in need while they are out of school.
Many students rely on school lunch for their daily meals.
Now that schools are closed because of the coronavirus students in Jackson County will still have nutritious meals thanks to Horizons Travel Center, Horizons Food Market, and the Copper Top restaurant.
“Because I’m a retired educator I know the need for students to have that daily meal during the day and you know schools do a lot already with their backpack programs and they can’t do it all by themselves," said Sam Houston, manager at Horizons Travel Center in Bridgeport.
Students will be able to get pizza, chips and 20-ounce drinks at Horizons Travel Center.
At the Copper Top, they can get a hot dog or hamburger with chips and drink, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Houston said they have also seen an increase in customers coming in shopping for food because of a shortage in grocery stores.
“And so we are able to get those things and with everything else closing as long as we can stay open we are going to remain open," said Houston.
Houston said starting Friday, the Horizons Travel Center in Bridgeport will be open around the clock.
Students will get free meals until they return to school
