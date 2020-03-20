Ivey clarifies statewide order restricting gatherings, child care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an update on the statewide public health order originally issued Thursday.
Ivey’s updated order clarifies the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, as well as child care.
Effective Friday, all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. Ivey said employers should take all reasonable steps to meet these standards for employees and customers.
Ivey said she has no intention of slowing down the workforce through “unnecessary, burdensome regulations.”
The updated order also specifies that all day cares with 12 or more children in a room at the same time must close.
Daytime special activities programs for children of essential employees are allowed, but there should not be 12 or more children in a room.
“As our state works in overdrive to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are making decisions based on the best information we have in the moment. I have no doubt that as this situation rapidly unfolds, decisions will need to be evaluated and amended," said Ivey.
The state has put stringent restrictions on restaurants, hospital visitors, day cares, schools and beaches across the state.
Other restrictions that will be in effect until April 5:
- Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
- All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
- Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
- All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
As of Friday morning, there were 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The numbers, which are updated online twice a day, rose from 78 on Thursday. The three new cases are in Shelby County and Jefferson County.
These are the numbers by county:
- Baldwin- 1
- Calhoun- 1
- Chambers - 1
- Elmore- 5
- Lee- 10
- Jefferson- 36
- Limestone- 1
- Madison- 5
- Mobile - 1
- Montgomery- 3
- Shelby- 10
- St. Clair- 1
- Talladega - 1
- Tuscaloosa- 4
- Walker – 1
There are four main points hospitals and healthcare providers want all of us to know and continue to follow.
- If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your doctor first. Do not go to the doctor’s office unless you need immediate care. You do not want to expose others to your illness and if you are well, you do not want to be exposed to someone else. Stay home unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
- Do not go to the emergency room unless you require critical, immediate care. Emergency rooms need to serve those with the most critical needs. Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
- There is a national blood shortage. If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood as soon as possible. Contact the Red Cross to find out where to donate and how to schedule an appointment.
- Avoid crowds of 10 or more people. Do not attend concerts, sports events, religious gatherings, movie theaters or use public transportation. People should also be at least six feet apart from one another.
The latest numbers from Baptist Health say on the fourth day of testing at Baptist’s Montgomery clinic, over 900 people called about symptoms, 65 people made appointments, and 25 people were screened.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
