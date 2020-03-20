Huntsville mayor responds to new statewide health guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released new containment policies for communities to follow to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidelines include school closures, senior center closures, pre-school and child care closures, nursing home restrictions, delayed elective-medical procedures, limited gatherings of no more than 25 persons, bar closures, and no on-premise consumption of food and beverages in restaurants.
Mayor Tommy Battle says the City of Huntsville will immediately follow these procedures.
“This is a challenging time for our communities" said Battle. "I remain grateful for the way our residents and businesses have been working together to adhere to the public health guidelines and support each other in this time of need. To our business community, as a former restaurateur, my heart goes out to you, and to all of our companies and residents who lives have been disrupted by this virus. The Alabama Health Department has determined these precautions are necessary and we will follow their guidance.”
Mayor Battle reiterated that Huntsville residents should remain calm but must take coronavirus seriously.
“We’re a smart community, and we’ll be smart about stopping this virus. Let’s continue to fully follow health recommendations for social distancing, to remain six feet apart, and wash hands regularly.”
