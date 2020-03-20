Huntsville area officials issue COVID-19 update on Friday

By Wade Smith | March 20, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 7:19 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville area government leaders and health care experts are scheduled to discuss the most current information on the community’s COVID-19 response at noon.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Alabama Food Bank Association Executive Director Laura Lester are expected to speak during the update.

