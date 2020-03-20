Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-America selection by The Associated Press. She shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on the AP women's basketball All-America team as a unanimous choice. She was joined by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season. The Predators announced the deal Thursday. Smith, 24, just finished his senior season at North Dakota where he scored a career-high 11 goals and had 18 points in 34 games. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound forward played on both the power play and penalty kill as a senior and helped North Dakota win its conference's regular-season title. He finished with 51 points in 137 games over four years at North Dakota.