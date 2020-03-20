Free virtual civil rights lessons offered online during COVID-19

Free virtual lessons
March 20, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 55 years after Bloody Sunday, the fight to guarantee voting rights continues.

The Hutchins Center’s Selma Online is more than a history lesson. It’s a call to action. The curriculum is available online at https://www.selmaonline.org/

Selma Online is a teaching platform that uses scenes from Ava DuVernay’s Selma as a storyboard to bring the voting rights movement to life and invite the next generation to walk in the footsteps of the civil rights crusaders.

The program is a free, online digital education platform. It is interactive and engaging for students and the accompanying teachers’ guide makes it accessible and adaptable for teachers.

