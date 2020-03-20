Fever and flu clinic opens in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital system is broadening its reach by steadily opening fever and flu clinics in the Valley.
These clinics can also test for COVID-19.
The newest location opened on Washington Street in Athens Thursday.
Patients can drive up, tell doctors their symptoms, and then, if needed, further testing can be done.
The clinic in Athens tested more than 50 people in its first day.
Doctors say it’s up to everyone to protect the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
“It is the duty, the responsibility of our whole society, to try to protect this vulnerable population and that’s what we’re recommending, that young people try to cut off contact with each other," said Dr. Nauman Qureshi.
The Athens fever and flu clinic will be open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
You’re required to stay in your car and a doctor or nurse will come to you.
