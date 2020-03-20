Feeling ill? : Where to go to get tested in Huntsville, Athens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're feeling sick but not sick enough to go to the ER, there are more and more options popping up in the Tennessee Valley.
Friday morning Huntsville Hospital is opening a specimen collection sight at John Hunt Park at 9 a.m.
But you can only go there to be tested for corona if you have a note from your doctor.
We’re told they have 400 kits to be used.
But if you’re not feeling well and don’t want to go to the ER, you can go to the flu and fever clinic at Huntsville Hospital at 120 Governors Drive and Franklin Street.
They will test you for COVID-19 If your symptoms match the virus.
COO of Huntsville Hospital Jeff Samz tells us that’s because there’s just not enough testing kits yet.
That clinic is open Monday-Friday from 9-5.
This clinic is only open for people age six and older. But this isn’t the only place testing being done in the valley today.
If you’re in Athens, Huntsville Hospital opened a fever and flu clinic on Washington Street. They saw more than 50 people Thursday. If you want to go to any of these three sites, make sure you have your photo ID, health insurance card and license.
