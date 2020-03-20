Donation fund set up to help buy protective equipment for Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local nonprofit is now providing a way for the community to help out physicians, nurses and staffers at Huntsville Hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.
A new emergency assistance fund has been established to help meet unanticipated supply needs for the regional hospital system. This includes immediate personal protective equipment needs such as masks, goggles, hazardous materials suits and other equipment. Money raised will also support qualifying employees impacted by the virus through a benevolence fund.
“Many of you have asked how you could help the hospital during these unprecedented times. One way to do that is to assist our employees who are so critical to the care that is being provided in our hospital and in other community settings,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “We are supporting our hospitals by raising emergency funds to provide for the unprecedented impact our hospital system is experiencing due to supply shortages and increased patient volumes. I encourage all who can to consider supporting our hospitals and caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines to provide excellent care and keep our community healthy. A gift of any amount will truly make a meaningful impact."
Click here for more information or to donate to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Emergency Assistance Fund.
