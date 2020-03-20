Donation fund set up to help buy protective equipment for Huntsville Hospital

“Many of you have asked how you could help the hospital during these unprecedented times. One way to do that is to assist our employees who are so critical to the care that is being provided in our hospital and in other community settings,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “We are supporting our hospitals by raising emergency funds to provide for the unprecedented impact our hospital system is experiencing due to supply shortages and increased patient volumes. I encourage all who can to consider supporting our hospitals and caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines to provide excellent care and keep our community healthy. A gift of any amount will truly make a meaningful impact."