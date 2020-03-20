Crime Stoppers: Duo flees Huntsville store with loaded shopping cart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most shoplifters try to conceal what they’re stealing. But this duo wheeled a fully loaded cart out of a busy grocery store and kept on rolling.
Huntsville police say a man and a woman loaded up their shopping cart with almost $1,000 worth of items at the Kroger on Moores Mill Road on Dec. 9, 2019. Investigators say the woman pushed the cart while the man told the clerk he needed to go get his card to pay for the groceries. Instead, the two took off in a black Mazda 6 with a switched tag.
If you recognize them, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.