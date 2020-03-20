Clearview Cancer Institute focusing on critical patients to limit people in center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now many doctors are postponing routine check ups. But for some patients, trips to the doctor can't stop.
Most cancer patients are immunocompromised, which means they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
But many of them can’t put off treatments, so the Clearview Cancer Institute is doing everything they can to reduce their risk.
CEO Gary Walton tells us they have 28,000 patients in the Huntsville area that they've seen within the last two years.
But some of these people are in remission. Right now he says they are trying to focus on the patients that need to be seen and treated now, in order to scale back the number of people in the center.
Walton says they are also mailing out prescriptions to patients. And they are using telemedicine when possible.
Walton says they have not had a cancer patient test positive at his clinic yet, but he thinks it’s just a matter of time.
That’s why he says they are working on establishing a special testing clinic So his cancer patients with weakened immune systems don’t have to go to large public screenings.
“Even if the other testing centers, even if a patient doesn’t have COVID-19 they’re probably there because they have the flu or some other respiratory infection. The patients will have the order in their hand," he said.
Walton says the screening site will allow cancer patients to drive up with a doctor’s note and get tested.
Walton says he hopes to have that clinic set up early next week. And he says when this is all over he hopes everyone keeps practicing good hygiene and hand washing.
