Chiropractors work to protect patients from COVID-19

Ala. (WAFF) - Chiropractors at HealthSource are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and continue treating their patients.
“There’s very strict sanitization protocols that we’re all following,” says Dr. Alex Waldeck, a chiropractor at HealthSource. “We’re wiping down doors, tables, all equipment... in between every patient visit.”
Patients are also asked to sanitize their hands both when entering and exiting the building.
“We are doing our best, everything we can, to do our part to ensure we reduce risk of spread of this disease to our patients.”
Part of the reason they’re working so hard - they are passionate about continuing to provide chiropractic care, particularly during a time like this.
“There are several statistics and research papers out there that show when a patient is under stress or in pain, their immune system is weakened, and they are more susceptible to disease and obviously contracting this COVID-19 virus," says Dr. Waldeck.
HealthSource also provides nutritional supplements to help keep your immune system strong.
