CASA of Madison Co. starts grab and go model, suspends wheel chair ramp installations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This social distancing isn’t easy for most of us, but it’s harder for seniors.
CASA of Madison County serves thousands of seniors, many of them home bound.
Executive director Ann Anderson says their volunteers have cut off physical interaction with their clients, but are still making drop-off deliveries with essentials.
Anderson says this week they decided to stop installing grab bars, hand rails and wheel chair ramps until the health risk is over.
While it’s tough not seeing clients face to face, they’re still actively calling daily to check in.
“Many of us were here for 2011 tornadoes and we got through that. But this is different. This could go weeks and weeks on before we have it under control. The hard part for us not having the personal contact or being able to make the personal visits or having our clients come in here. That's the tough part because they depend on us and they need us,” Anderson said.
Anderson says if you want to donate any paper products, hygiene items or even candy, call first. Someone will meet you outside their office get the donations from your trunk.
It’s also a good idea if you live by a senior citizen to give them a call to see how they’re doing.
