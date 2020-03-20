Auburn University extends remote instruction through end of semester, postpones commencement

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will extend its remote operation of instruction through the end of spring semester and the university’s spring commencement is now postponed.
The decisions were made Friday, following the ongoing consultation of campus leaders as well as state and federal authorities involving COVID-19 concerns.
“By reducing the number of individuals on campus, Auburn continues to promote as much social distancing as possible to help slow the spread of the virus,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue.
Auburn is now making a plan to provide prorated refunds for on-campus housing and dining plans. Students who need to retrieve their belongings from campus residence halls will be contacted by University housing.
Spring graduates will receive additional information in the coming days about alternate commencement plans, and degrees will be conferred to students who meet graduation eligibility and will be mailed as usual.
No students should return to campus unless instructed to do so.
Decisions regarding summer classes, programs and events have not been determined yet.
Auburn encourages those seeking more information about the university’s response to coronavirus to visit the Auburn University COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.