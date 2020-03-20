Arab doctor screening patients for COVID-19 outside facility for safety precautions

ARAB Ala. (WAFF) - The parking lot at Dr. John Crider Family Practice in Arab is busier than normal.
But not everyone is allowed inside if they are sick.
Current patients who may have symptoms of the coronavirus are asked to stay inside of their vehicles and then they will be screened by health professionals.
Dr. Crider said since Monday, they have tested between 20 to 25 patients for the coronavirus.
“And if patients are exhibiting any symptoms at all then we keep them in the parking lot and we keep them in their vehicles and we evaluate them there. We do the flu testing, the strep throat testing and if they meet the criteria then we test for the coronavirus," said Dr. Crider.
Symptoms include high fever, coughing, sore throat, respiratory issues and shortness of breath.
Dr. Crider said to help prevent the spread of the virus, people should wash their hands and stay away from large crowds.
“Every time you can think about washing your hands, every time you touch something you should wash your hands and keep your hands from your face and social distancing," said Dr. Crider.
Only current patients at Dr. Crider Family Practice are being tested for the coronavirus.
He said test results can take anywhere between five to seven days to come back.
In the meantime, Dr. Crider said he encourages everyone to follow the CDC, local and state guidelines to ensure safety and stop the spread.
“So, if they are recommending that we keep our distance from people, and they are recommending that we quarantine then by all means we should take those warnings and recommendations seriously," said Dr. Crider.
