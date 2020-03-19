Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Testing sites for COVID-19 in North Alabama

March 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:28 AM

You can ask any physician at a local urgent care, walk-in clinic, or primary care office to be tested for the COVID-19.

Below are additional designated testing sites in North Alabama:

What to bring to be tested:

At both Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic and Athens Limestone Hospital you are asked to bring a photo i.d. such as a drivers license or passport and your health insurance card.

Special testing events:

Friday, March 19:

Huntsville Hospital will host a drive-thru testing site at John Hunt Park from 9:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. on Friday, March 19.

**This site is ONLY for individuals who already have a written order from a physician to be tested. You must have already been examined by a doctor at an office, local urgent care, or walk-in clinic. **

You must bring a written order to be tested for COVID-19 from a physician photo i.d. like a driver’s license or passport and your health insurance car.

