Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

You can ask any physician at a local urgent care, walk-in clinic, or primary care office to be tested for the COVID-19.
- Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic: 120 Governor’s Drive, Huntsville AL 35801 (9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M)
- Athens Limestone Hospital (Waddell Family Medicine): 902 W. Washington Street Athens, AL 35611 (8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.)
At both Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic and Athens Limestone Hospital you are asked to bring a photo i.d. such as a drivers license or passport and your health insurance card.
Friday, March 19:
Huntsville Hospital will host a drive-thru testing site at John Hunt Park from 9:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. on Friday, March 19.
**This site is ONLY for individuals who already have a written order from a physician to be tested. You must have already been examined by a doctor at an office, local urgent care, or walk-in clinic. **
You must bring a written order to be tested for COVID-19 from a physician photo i.d. like a driver’s license or passport and your health insurance car.
