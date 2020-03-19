Warm Spring Day, highs near 80°

Happy first day of Spring! The Spring Equinox, or Vernal Equinox, officially begins tonight at 10:50 PM. Today will definitely feel like Spring. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, warm, and mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will be near 80 degrees today, close to 15 degrees above the average.
A system to our west is igniting shower and storms. This system will work its way farther east and through the Tennessee Valley late tomorrow. Rain will be possible in northwest Alabama around sunrise. Rain coverage will increase southeastward through the day. Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected by Friday afternoon. As the cold front moves through Friday night, rain will end from the northwest to the southeast. Rain totals will be near 1″ for most tomorrow.
After the cold front, cooler and drier conditions will take place Saturday. Highs will drop to below average, only peaking into the upper 50s. Sunday will have scattered showers and highs near 60. Next week will warm through the week with small rain chances.
