Volunteer to deliver meals to senior citizens

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior citizens in Lawrence and Morgan counties need your help.
North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) is seeking volunteers to deliver home bound meals while area senior centers are closed. Interested individuals may find a copy of the application here.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact Tennille Harkins at 256-355-4515, ext. 261, tennille.harkins@adss.alabama.gov or Cissy Pearson at ext. 246, cissy.pearson@adss.alabama.gov.
