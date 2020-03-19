Virus could lead to release of inmates with low bail

“In an effort to protect the public on the cases in which are on this Court’s Docket, this Court must balance the safety of the Community with the issues presented by COVID-19. Pursuant to Administrative Orders 10 and 11 issued on March 18, 2020 by Presiding Judge Ben Fuller, all Sheriffs are directed to hold all the Defendants on this Court’s caseload for 5 days. During which time pursuant to Order 11, the Sheriffs and the State shall review the cases and file objections in any cases in which the defendant’s release on bond may pose a danger to the community. This also includes cases involving sex offenders who may be released by this Administrative Order without having established residency that complies with the residency laws for the State of Alabama, The Court will then set all objections for hearing, as it must by law. If there is no objection to a Defendant being released prior to the 5 day hold period the state will notify the Court and the Defendant shall be released based on Administrative Orders 10 and 11,” said Lewis.