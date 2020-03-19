Understanding the seriousness of coronavirus

(WAFF) - Coronavirus is something many of us are taking very seriously, but you may have some people in your life who aren’t too concerned with the health threat. Perhaps you have a teenager who’s wanting to go out and socialize, or maybe your elderly mother is striving for independence and still choosing to go to the grocery store... Whatever your circumstance, here are some tips to help communicate the seriousness of coronavirus to your loved ones.
First, licensed clinical social worker Alissa Lapidus says it’s important to remember that you can’t always change people.
“Making sure that we all understand what our limits are on how we can control the actions and the behaviors and the thoughts of those around us is going to settle each individual down," says Lapidus.
When the issue at hand is really important to you, however, Lapidus stresses the importance of open communication and willingness to listen to the other person.
“A lot of times it’s ‘You can’t do that!’ Well, if you try to pull someone into your way of thinking, the first thing they’re going to do is dig their heels in and say, ‘Well, yes I can!’
Instead, Lapidus suggests phrases like “Help me understand your train of thought and what it feels like to be you. What are you experiencing?”
Words like this allow for meaningful conversation and can help other people see your point of view, which in this case, could lead to safer choices during the spread of COVID-19.
