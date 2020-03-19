Reducing family tensions during quarantine

(WAFF) - Feeling a little tense with so many people in one space during this coronavirus lockdown? Don’t worry - everyone has been there. Here are a few tips to help get along with one other while in quarantine!
“Maybe rearranging the home a little bit" and allowing everyone to have “some personal space when they need to get away” is what licensed clinical social worker Alissa Lapidus says can really help. “I remember recommending a corner for meditation to a client - that that’s just her corner."
Not only is it important to designate space for yourself but to designate time spent there.
Lapidus suggests “having designated times that you can say ‘This is my space’ or ‘I don’t want to be interrupted right now,' and then having designated time that is social time."
Above all, it’s important that you communicate how you feel to those around you - feel confident in saying when you need time alone and when you’re ready to socialize!
