Police investigating two overnight shootings in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened within an hour of each other, just about 2 miles apart. However, at this time, police do not believe the incidents are related.
The first shooting happened on Ortega Circle just after midnight. We’re told one man was shot inside a home. His injuries aren’t considered to be life threatening. One person was taken into custody at the scene. They haven’t been identified yet, but investigators say the two people knew each other.
Around 1:15 a.m., another shooting about two miles to the south on Elizabeth Street. The victim in this incident was shot outside a home. Their injuries are also not life threatening. At this point, there is no one in custody in this incident.
