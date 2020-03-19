Nutritionist weighs in on best foods for your immune system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - March is National Nutrition Month. Now more than ever, it’s important to eat the right foods to boost your immune system. Laura Marbury from The Dairy Alliance says to look for foods rich in Vitamin C. That includes citrus fruits. Foods with Vitamin D are also good for your immune system. Milk and yogurt are good sources of Vitamin D.
If you’re going for pre-packaged foods during this time because of the longer shelf life, there are some things to pay attention to on the label. Be sure to look at serving sizes on the nutrition label. While something may look like it doesn’t have as many calories, that may only be for one serving. Also look for items that aren’t too high in sodium. Finally, pick foods that are higher in fiber and lower in sugar.
If you’re looking for a good immune-boosting meal, Marbury recommends this roasted red pepper and tomato soup.
