Near 80° today with storms on the way for Friday!

No fog to worry about this morning as we are waking up to clouds and warmer temperatures. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s for much of the Valley. Wind out of the south is right around 10 mph this morning and will stay strong throughout the day. We will have periods of sunshine but overall today should stay mostly cloudy. It will be another warm afternoon with temperatures into the upper 70s, possible the low 80s! There is a chance at a few isolated showers this afternoon, but overnight tonight into tomorrow is when we have our best chance at storms.