Marshall County sheriff resource officers deliver food to students during school closures

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - School resource officers typically spend their day protecting students.
Classes may be cancelled, but several officers in Marshall County remain hard at work.
Around 160 students in Marshall County rely on the school district’s Sacks of Love program to eat lunch.
The coronavirus outbreak has closed schools, but those children are still getting food.
“And it’s very important for our kids to get what they need while they’re not in school. So, we are just very fortunate that our sheriff has assigned all resource officers to continue to serve our schools and community," said deputy school resource officer, Kelly Ryan.
The food is donated and packed by local church groups.
Now, Marshall County school resource officers are hand delivering food to families and students.
“It’s great, they recognized the school resource officers and we get to visit them at their house that’s always a good situation and they see us when we get out of the car and the come and give us a big hello," said Jimmy Williams, school resource officer.
Resource officers said not only does this ensure that students get the proper nutrition, but this also helps them form relationships parents.
“Because we don’t see them as much, we see the students at the school. So, to meet the families in light of the circumstances has been a great experience," said Ryan.
School officials said students are expected to return to school on April 6th, but deputies said they will be handing out bags of food to students in need as long as they gave donations and the resources available.
