Maintain learning at home with weather education resources

Willy the Weather Kid: Sometimes the best way to talk to a child about weather is to see weather through a child’s eyes first. That’s why the WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather team is getting into the puppet show business.Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and Meteorologist Jill Gilardi present “Willy the Weather Kid,” a video series to help children and others who are either afraid of severe weather, or just have questions about our changing weather in Alabama.